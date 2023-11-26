Giants to be without star DL Dexter Lawrence in Week 12

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are taking on the New England Patriots this afternoon in a Week 12 matchup at MetLife Stadium. The 3-8 Giants will be looking for a win at home over the 2-8 Patriots who are entering the game rested and healthy coming off a bye week. Big Blue, on the other hand, will be shorthanded this week with star DL Dexter Lawrence inactive.

Giants will be without Dexter Lawrence vs Patriots

According to Art Stapleton, Lawrence will be inactive for today’s game. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury all week that he suffered in the fourth quarter of New York’s win over the Washington Commanders last week.

Lawrence told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that he suffered the injury on one of the game’s final plays, which was Isaiah Simmons’ interception returned for a touchdown. He missed practice all week with the injury.

This will be Lawrence’s first missed game this season, and he will be a huge absence from the lineup. The fifth-year defensive lineman has totaled four sacks, 41 combined tackles, 53 pressures, and four tackles for loss in 11 games this season. Lawrence is well on his way to a Pro Bowl selection and could possibly be named to an All-Pro team for the second season in a row.

Big Blue’s defensive interior will be thin without Lawrence in the lineup. The team will rely more heavily on the likes of A’Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DJ Davidson, and possibly rookie Jordon Riley against the Patriots.