Giants linked to controversial quarterback prospect as potential 1st round pick

The expectation is that the New York Giants will be heavily considering drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. There will be more than five options to sift through, but one rising prospect has been linked to Big Blue as a potential first-round selection.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, two high-ranking scouts for the Giants believe that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be their top option on the board next year. Currently, the Giants have the fifth overall selection and are battling for a top-three spot with the New England Patriots, and they will face off against on Sunday afternoon.

McCarthy is an interesting prospect, standing at 6’3″ and 197 pounds. With a lean frame, McCarthy has tallied 2,483 passing yards this year, including 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s rushed for 181 yards and three scores in addition, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities.

However, given the raw qualities of several other quarterbacks, it is surprising to see that the Giants hold McCarthy in high regard — they had several scouts and executives to watch him against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. He finished the game with 148 yards passing and one touchdown, rushing for 17 yards.

The Giants Could Sit J.J. McCarthy For a Season

McCarthy has the upside to be a quality player in the future but needs plenty of development. Oftentimes, he fails to move his progressions quickly, and his vision is inconsistent. When pressure is collapsing the pocket, he tends to hesitate and make mistakes, throwing ill-advised passes.

The Giants need a quarterback who can step in and take over immediately if not sit behind Daniel Jones and his $47.1 million salary hit in 2024. Some have McCarthy as a second-round graded player, which would open up the Giants to drafting a position player or reinforcing in the offensive line while they develop a passer behind the scenes for a season.

However, with options like Jayden Daniels out of LSU, Drake Maye of UNC, and Caleb Williams out of USC potentially available, the Giants would be foolish not to go after a quarterback who can make an immediate impact.

Keep in mind that scouts watch plenty of games for other players, not just quarterbacks, and that isn’t any different for the Giants. While McCarthy may be a player they are interested in, the draft is months away, and things change on a daily basis. General manager Joe Schoen has personally watched Maye and Williams, so it is no surprise they’re scouting every available option.