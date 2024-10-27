Giants’ third-year linebacker emerging as under-the-radar star

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Several young players have emerged this season on the New York Giants’ defense, transforming the unit into one of the better defenses in the league this season. Among those emerging is third-year linebacker Micah McFadden who has developed under the radar into a hidden star for the G-Men.

Micah McFadden has become a crucial member of the Giants’ defense

A fifth-round pick in 2022, expectations weren’t exceptionally high for McFadden when he entered the NFL. At best, usually, late-round linebacker prospects develop into core special teams players. But McFadden has far exceeded the expectations of his draft stock in the first three seasons of his career.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

McFadden is a core starter in the Giants’ defensive lineup, playing inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke. This season, he has been on the field for a career-high 71% of the team’s defensive snaps and has made the most of his increased playing time.

Through six games this season, McFadden has racked up 42 combined tackles and two tackles for loss. He has also made an impact as a pass-rusher with four quarterback hits and a career-high 1.5 sacks.

The Giants’ defense has had its woes and misfires through seven games but the emergence of McFadden in the starting lineup has been one of the team’s silver linings. He has posted a career-high 70.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade so far this season and is establishing himself as a crucial member of the defensive starting lineup.