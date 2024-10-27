Giants need to lean on offensive rookie sensation against the Steelers

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are going to need some of their younger playmakers to step up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. One guy to watch will be rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who showcased great potential during Devin Singletary’s absence earlier in the month.

Tyrone Tracy will be up for the task on Monday

It will be a daunting task for Tracy, as the Steelers have one of the best run defenses in the league. Pittsburgh has the fourth-best PFF grade in run defense at 80.2 and has allowed just 81.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL.

With no Andrew Thomas on the front lines, it will be an even greater challenge to prevent Steelers’ defensive standout T.J. Watt from getting to the Giants’ backfield. Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tracy recorded just 23 yards on six carries. The Eagles also recorded seven sacks, as the Giants are already feeling the loss of Thomas.

Tracy has flashed great potential in recent weeks

However, Tracy showed a lot of potential in the previous two games. In Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, he recorded 129 rushing yards on 18 carries. He then followed that up with 107 total yards from scrimmage and his first NFL touchdown in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The elusive back has demonstrated dual-threat abilities as an impactful rusher and receiver. The Giants have been looking for how they can replace Saquon Barkley all season long, and while Singletary has been serviceable as the team’s leading rusher, Tracy presents a lot of upside for the future.

With the Giants’ passing game falling flat in recent weeks, they will need a big performance from Tracy to put them in the best position to win the game on Monday. New York’s season is on the ropes with a 2-5 record entering Week 8, so they will need a win to keep virtually any hopes of a playoff berth alive.