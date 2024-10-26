Giants added a hidden ‘gem’ to their secondary

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It has not been a pretty season for the New York Giants, but their 2024 draft class is one thing that fans can feel excited about. Besides the quick rise to stardom that wide receiver Malik Nabers has endured, the Giants have been getting tremendous value out of their rookie nickel back in the secondary.

Giants rookie Dru Phillips has been phenomenal this season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dru Phillips, the Giants’ third-round draft selection this past year, has been a revelation for them. He has allowed just 11 receptions on 15 targets this season, good for 46 total yards. Phillips has been tremendous in pass coverage, as he has given up an average of just 4.2 yards per reception and an opponent passer rating of 76.

Additionally, Phillips has recorded 18 solo tackles with a missed tackle percentage of just 6.9%, and has the sixth-best PFF grade among all cornerbacks this season at 83.3. Despite the outstanding play thus far, the Giants are still searching for ways to fortify the secondary, a group that has been very thin and underwhelming through the first seven weeks of the season.

PFF’s Jim Wyman noted that Phillips’ rookie campaign has been supreme and called him a “gem” in their defense.

“He isn’t utilized as often as many others, as his 193 snaps this season rank just 12th on the Giants, but perhaps that’s a mistake New York needs to rectify. With how productive Phillips has been to open his career, the Giants may have found another gem in what’s already looking like a home-run draft class,” Wyman wrote.

Phillips’ production gives Giants fans something to cheer about in a dark season

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Phillips’ best game so far perhaps came in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Phillips played a season-high 66 total snaps and recorded eight tackles, five stops, and a sack, all marks that remain as career-highs so far for him. Despite his electric performance, the Giants fell short of victory, losing by a score of 21-18.

The lack of winning despite the great defensive performance has been the story of the Giants all season. New York has allowed more than 21 points in just two of their seven games but is only 2-5 on the season due to a lackluster offensive effort.

The Giants may have found something special in Phillips

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants may not do a whole lot of winning the rest of the season, but they can at least feel good about the impact that they have gotten from Phillips in the secondary. The cornerback positions have been cloudy for them this season, as injuries to some players and a slight drop-off in production from Deonte Banks have made that a relatively weak area for them.

However, Phillips has been a steady force back there all season long, and they may have found something special with him. He is not only one of the top defensive rookies in the league, but he is one of the best overall defenders in the NFL this season.