Giants take dynamic Miami QB for ‘fresh start’ in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are heading toward a complete reboot at the quarterback position this offseason. Daniel Jones’s days as the Giants’ starting quarterback are numbered. He will inevitably be released this offseason to free up $19 million in salary cap space. His backups, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, are also set to become free agents this offseason.

Currently holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, quarterback is the popular projected pick for the G-Men. One dynamic signal-caller has been frequently linked to the Giants in mock drafts.

Cam Ward is the popular pick for the Giants in mock drafts

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami QB Cam Ward is the New York Giants’ most-selected prospect in PFF’s Mock Draft Machine. Fans are selecting him in 19.7% of PFF mock drafts. PFF’s Bradley Locker explained the rationale behind the popular selection:

“In his return from a torn ACL, Daniel Jones has still succumbed to the same mistakes we’ve come to expect. His 66.1 overall grade ranks 25th among qualifying quarterbacks, and his 2.0% big-time throw rate is tied for fifth-lowest. The Giants should seek a certifiable upgrade at quarterback to replace Jones in the long term, and Ward would do just that — if he fell to the 10th pick, which Big Blue currently holds.”

CBS Sports had Ward to New York in their latest projection

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Not just fans, but also experts are projecting Ward to Big Blue in their mock drafts. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports had the G-Men taking Ward with the No. 2 overall pick in his latest mock draft, ushering in a “fresh start” for the franchise:

“Daniel Jones’ tenure in New York has likely come to an end. The Giants can not afford to continue playing him and risk the possibility of him getting hurt, which would trigger future guarantees. Cam Ward is not an unblemished prospect, but he has willed the Hurricanes to multiple wins this season and the organization is prepared to make a fresh start.”

Ward is an exciting talent who is putting up show-worthy numbers in the ACC this year. In 10 games, he’s thrown for 3,494 yards and 32 touchdowns, both of which lead the country. He has Miami sitting pretty with a 9-1 record this season. Ward’s breakout campaign has him in contention for the Heisman Trophy.

The Giants need a change at quarterback and Ward has the tools and traits to be a franchise-altering selection. He has a strong arm, poise under pressure, and the ability to generate explosive plays. A lot can happen between now and April’s NFL Draft, but Ward to the Giants will continue to be a popular projection throughout the next several months.