Giants take dual-threat Alabama QB with top-2 pick in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are flying up the draft order after their embarrassing loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The Giants are as close to rock bottom as they can be, currently holding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team will inevitably be in the market for a quarterback next offseason with Daniel Jones continuing to struggle and likely to be released for cap savings.

The 2025 quarterback draft class is polarizing. There are some intriguing talents at the top, however, the class is not viewed as highly as the 2024 class and there are a lot of question marks surrounding each prospect. Regardless, the G-Men will need to reboot the position in the offseason and will likely take a quarterback with their top draft pick.

Giants draft Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in latest mock draft

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

In the wake of Sunday’s loss in Germany, the latest mock draft from Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network had the Giants taking Alabama’s Jalen Milroe with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft:

“Jalen Milroe has been in and out of the first-round conversation, as there seem to be highs and lows from game to game. The key for Milroe is stability, as he possesses as many physical tools as any quarterback in the draft. I believe that Brian Daboll sees this potential and thinks to himself, ‘I’ve been here before with Josh Allen, and I can tap into the best parts of Milroe while minimizing the lows.’ If this combination works, the Giants will have a dynamic signal-caller who can make plays with both his legs and his arm.”

The Giants took the first quarterback off the board in this mock draft after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Michigan DL Mason Graham with the No. 1 overall pick. Milroe has been rising up draft boards in recent weeks and could be the top quarterback off the board in April; however, he could wind up with some competition.

What could Milroe bring to the Giants?

Credit: William McLelland-Imagn Images

Milroe is an exciting, dual-threat quarterback prospect with a winning record, a strong arm, and a dynamic ability to create yardage with the ball in his hands. Through nine games this season, he’s thrown for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing for an additional 565 yards and 16 touchdowns.

As Sanchez pointed out, Milroe has tremendous potential with “as many physical tools as any quarterback in the draft,” similar to Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft. Milroe could be an exciting option to pair with head coach Brian Daboll, who helped develop Allen into a superstar during the pair’s shared time with the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants will, however, have options to consider at quarterback if they are picking that high in the draft. In addition to Milroe are other signal-callers such as Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. It’s far too soon to tell who will finish as the class’s top quarterback prospect, but drafting that top dog will likely be priority No. 1 for the G-Men.