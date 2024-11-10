Giants win crucial draft position battle in loss to Panthers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants embarrassingly lost to a terrible Carolina Panthers team on Sunday morning, falling to 2-8 on the season. At the conclusion of the game, the Giants held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — a placement subject to change following the games taking place later in the day. However, this loss importantly places the Giants ahead of the Panthers in the race for the first-overall pick.

Giants move up the draft order after Week 10 loss

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants’ loss has them leading the race for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft (per Tankathon). However, they have intense competition for the top draft pick with eight teams having entered Sunday with two wins on the season. The Panthers, however, have now improved to three wins, increasing Big Blue’s chances of picking ahead of them in the draft.

The Giants are leading the race for the top quarterback in next year’s draft

The top of the draft order is crucial to watch for New York as they weigh their options at quarterback. Daniel Jones has struggled tremendously this season and has an out in his contract that could motivate the front office to release him to clear salary cap space in the offseason.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In that event, the team will be in the market for a new quarterback and could aim to draft the top prospect at the position if they hold a high enough pick. But, in order to land a quarterback, they will need to hold a higher draft position than other quarterback-needy teams like the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans. The Panthers, too, could get into the quarterback market — making the loss all the more crucial.

Head coach Brian Daboll is coaching to keep his job and tanking is never truly an option for NFL franchises. However, fans might give up on rooting for wins and hope to see their team lose games down the stretch of the season, improving their chances of landing a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.