Giants: Good news and bad news from 17–20 loss to Panthers in Germany

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Things have gone from bad to worse. The New York Giants have dropped to 2-8 on the season, suffering their fifth straight loss in a row. On the road, competing in an international matchup in Germany, the Giants fell in overtime to the Carolina Panthers with a final score of 17–20.

The Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Following this loss, the Giants are 2-8 and currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft — for the time being. That placement is subject to change with the later games having yet to be played. There are eight two-loss teams in the league right now so the competition for the top spot in the draft order is intense.

Daniel Jones continues to struggle

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was, once again, an ugly first half for QB Daniel Jones. He finished the first half with one interception and only 54 passing yards. Ultimately he started to turn things on in the second half, but it was too little too late. Jones finished the game 22/37 for 190 yards, zero passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 50.5 passer rating with 26 yards and one touchdown rushing. Both interceptions were thrown in the red zone.

The Giants have a new RB1

Tyrone Tracy Jr. put up another excellent stat line, totaling 103 rushing yards and one 32-yard touchdown on 18 carries. The rookie fifth-round pick has stood out this season and has taken over as the team’s starting running back.

Unfortunately, however, Tracy’s standout performance ended in disastrous fashion. He fumbled the ball on the Giants’ first play from scrimmage in overtime, giving the Panthers the ball in prime position to secure the win — and that they did.

The Giants’ run defense is atrocious

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stopping the run has been a struggle for the Giants’ defense all season long and the problem compounded against the Panthers in Week 10. Chuba Hubbard totaled 153 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 carries, torching the G-Men on the ground once again.

Will Brian Daboll survive this loss?

While Jones and the Giants’ defense has received much of the blame for this loss, blame also needs to be shouldered by the head coach. In a must-win game, Daboll’s team came up short with a few of his decisions being questionable at best. Ownership has preached patience, however, after losing on the international stage, their patience could run thin.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to the Giants’ bye week

The Giants will enter their Week 11 bye week with a ton of big questions to answer. Who will be the starting quarterback next time out? Should Daboll remain the head coach? How do they fix their problems on defense?

At 2-8, the season is all but lost. Some major adjustments need to be made during the bye week if the Giants want to be competitive down the final stretch of the season.