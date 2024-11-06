Giants struck gold with blockbuster offseason trade

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a bold move this offseason to strengthen their defensive line into one of the best units in the NFL. General manager Joe Schoen spared no expense, paying a hefty price tag to trade for and sign superstar pass-rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers.

After a shaky start to the season, Burns has turned on the heat in recent weeks and elevated his down-to-down pass-rushing efficiency. The Giants struck gold with this blockbuster trade addition, giving them one of the best pass-rushing units in the NFL.

Giants: Brian Burns is having one of the best seasons of his career

This season is pacing out to be one of the best of Burns’s career. He’s already racked up five sacks through eight games this season, putting him on pace for 11 sacks which would be the second-most in a single season in his career and his second time reaching double-digits. Burns has also totaled 36 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits this season.

Burns is posting a 20.9% pass-rush win rate this season ranking top 10 in the NFL per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. His 23 pressures are tied for the 14th-most among all edge rushers. Burns is currently posting an 81.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade which is the highest mark of his six-year career.

Burns has totaled four or more pressures in five of eight games this season. He has been among the Giants’ most consistent players this season despite playing through a groin and an Achilles injury. His efforts have helped lead the Giants’ defense to the upper half of the NFL. The G-Men have totaled 35 sacks, the most in the NFL this season.

Entering Week 10, the Giants have an interesting matchup with the Carolina Panthers coming up. Not only does this game have major implications for the 2025 NFL Draft, but it also serves as a “revenge game” for Burns who will be facing his former team for the first time since the trade. Burns will be eager to make a statement and show his former team what they’re missing out on this Sunday in Germany.