Giants struck gold at cornerback with 3rd-round rookie

The New York Giants’ rookie draft class has been among the best in the NFL this season. The Giants made six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft and all six of their rookies have made an impact through the first 10 weeks. One mid-round draft pick on the defensive side of the ball has truly stood out.

The Giants struck gold in Round 3 with CB Dru Phillips

The Giants struck gold when they selected Kentucky cornerback Dru Phillips in the third round of this year’s draft. Phillips immediately established himself as the team’s starting nickel cornerback in the summer and has seen his role expand throughout the regular season.

Phillips has been arguably the best rookie cornerback in the NFL this season despite being the 11th cornerback taken off the board. Pro Football Focus currently has him as the No. 1 highest-graded rookie cornerback in the league with an 84.6 overall grade.

Through nine games this season, Phillips has racked up 43 combined tackles (tied-fifth on the team), six tackles for loss (fourth on the team), and two forced fumbles (tied-most on the team). He has been flying all over the field, making plays near the line of scrimmage in coverage and run support.

The Giants’ secondary has been a point of weakness this season. However, Phillips has been arguably the team’s best player in the defensive backfield. As he continues to grow and develop, Phillips has the potential to become a lynchpin piece for the G-Men to build around in the future.