Giants to ‘evaluate’ potential quarterback change during bye week

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could soon be making a change at quarterback. Daniel Jones has struggled this season and the Giants are now 2-8, barrelling toward a top pick in next year’s draft. During the team’s upcoming bye week, head coach Brian Daboll has a critical decision to make at quarterback.

The Giants will consider a quarterback change during the bye week

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media on Sunday following the Giants’ embarrassing loss to the Panthers in Germany, head coach Brian Daboll indicated that a quarterback change could be on the horizon:

“I’d say we got a lot of work to do here in the next few days, in the next week, and we’ll evaluate where we’re at and what we need to do,” Daboll said when asked about the quarterback position, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan (h/t Bleacher Report).

Daboll has previously been committed to Jones whenever asked about the quarterback’s status throughout the season. His noncommittal response and consideration to making a change is a stark change from his previous comments. With a week off to adjust during the bye, now might be the perfect time to transition to a new quarterback.

It makes financial sense for the Giants to bench Daniel Jones

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants have 23 million reasons to bench Jones. The injury clause in his contract makes playing him a financial risk and benching him a necessary move to protect the team’s future salary cap health. Whether he gets benched during the bye week or not, the move feels inevitable and will likely happen at some point this season.