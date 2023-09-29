Giants’ starting offensive lineman cleared to return in Week 4

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gains yards after the catch as New York Giants offensive guard Ben Bredeson (68) blocks against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are getting a big reinforcement on the offensive line this week as starting LG Ben Bredeson was cleared by independent docs yesterday after a full-contact practice, per Art Stapleton. Bredeson has cleared the concussion protocol and should be back in the starting lineup for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Giants getting Ben Bredeson back for Week 4

Bredeson was absent from the lineup in Week 3 after suffering a concussion in New York’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He started each of the team’s first two games of the season at left guard and was one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the starting five.

In addition to Bredeson, LT Andrew Thomas is also expected to return to the lineup this week. Thomas was a limited participant during Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury, but he is likely to suit up on Monday.

Bredeson can have a massive impact on the lineup

Prior to his injury, Bredeson was Big Blue’s best offensive lineman outside of Thomas. He surrendered only two pressures against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the lowest total of any of the starting five. In Week 2, Bredeson posted a clean sheet, not surrendering a single pressure and finishing the game with an 84.4 overall Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade.

Bredeson will bring some stability to the offensive line that has been struggling all season long. In Week 3, Shane Lemieux got the start at left guard and posted a 3.8 overall PFF pass-blocking grade while surrendering five pressures and a sack against the 49ers.

The left guard position has been a glaring weakness for the Giants with Bredeson absent from the lineup. His return could have a massive impact on the offense, giving QB Daniel Jones enough time to operate and go through his progressions.