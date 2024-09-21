Giants’ starting cornerback ruled out with knee injury in Week 3

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ starting No. 2 cornerback position opposite Deonte Banks was a point of concern throughout the summer. The issue has been exasperated now as the injury bug has bit one of the team’s starters at the position.

Giants rule out CB2 Nick McCloud for Week 3 matchup

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Starting cornerback Nick McCloud has been ruled out for the second straight game with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1 (per the team’s official injury report). The Giants’ secondary will once again be shorthanded entering a pivotal Week 3 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Third-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott will likely start on the boundary again this week. He got the nod on the outside in Week 2 as well but did not grade out well in the contest. He earned just a 53.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Flott surrendered only one reception on one target, but it was a costly 34-yard gain for the Commanders on the final drive of the game. The reception put the Commanders in field-goal range. They went on to score the game-winning three points as time expired.

The Giants’ defense needs to bounce back in Week 3 against a weak Cleveland Browns offense

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defense has struggled through the first two weeks of the season as opposing teams have averaged 368.5 yards per game against the unit. The Giants’ defense entered the season with some clear holes in the starting lineup, and those positional concerns have intensified through two games.

In Week 3, however, they will face a struggling Cleveland Browns offense led by quarterback Deshaun Watson. So far this season, the Browns are averaging just 263.5 total yards of offense per game (ranking 27th in the NFL).

Watson and his pass-catchers have struggled to get things going so far. He is averaging just 177.5 passing yards per game and has a 1-2 TD-INT ratio through two games. This could be a bounce-back performance for the Giants’ defense if they can apply pressure to Watson, which should subsequently mask their lack of talent in the secondary.