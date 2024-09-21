Giants’ defense cannot allow another hot start in Week 3 at Cleveland

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Through two weeks, the New York Giants defense has been picked apart early, allowing opposing quarterbacks to get into rhythm and settle into the game quickly. In Week 3, it is imperative that the defense prevents the Cleveland Browns’ offense from getting off to a hot start in what will be a must-win matchup for Big Blue.

The Giants’ defense has struggled to take command through two weeks of the season

Offensive coordinators Wes Phillips (Vikings) and Kliff Kingsbury (Commanders) seem to have had perfect scripts to start the day. Career backup and journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold started his 2024 campaign going 12-12 passing for the Vikings in Week 1, while Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels completed his first 10 passes in Week 2.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Last week, the Washington Commanders’ offense scored every single time they took the field. The Commanders dominated time-of-possession 37:32 to 22:28, a direct result of the defense’s inability to get off the field. The Giants allowed a 50% conversion rate on third down, with their only stops coming within field goal range.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s unit has been gashed through the air and on the ground. Through eight quarters, the Giants’ defense has forced just 11 incompletions. The group is ranked 28th in rush yards per game and has given up 13 runs of 10 or more yards, the second most in the NFL.

Something needs to change.

The Giants will face a struggling Cleveland Browns offense in Week 3

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week, the Giants face a struggling Browns offense. They simply cannot allow Cleveland’s signal-caller to feel like he is throwing on air. Deshaun Watson has yet to throw for 200 yards this season and has had difficulty establishing rapport with five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper. The veteran wideout has been targeted 17 times this season, with only 5 catches for 27 yards to show for.

Expect Watson to look to take advantage of a sleeping Giant’s defense and get Cooper involved with quick throws until the Giants prove they can stop them. Opposite Cooper, the Browns’ offseason addition WR Jerry Jeudy will look to continue where he left off last week after finishing the day with 73 yards on five receptions.

Running backs D’Onta Foreman and Jerome Ford will likely spilt the backfield duties. The duo combined for 106 of the teams’ 125 rushing yards against the Jaguars. Playmaking tight end David Njouku will not dress Sunday, leaving the Browns down a weapon for the second week in a row.

The Giants need to make Deshaun Watson uncomfortable

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns QB Deshaun Watson currently has the fourth-lowest passer rating in the NFL and will be looking to rack up completions early and establish a rhythm, just as Darnold and Daniels were able to do so easily. It is imperative that this doesn’t happen.

If the Giants’ defense can not impact Watson and they allow him to get into a groove, the G-Men may be staring 0-3 in the face before a quick turnaround hosting the Cowboys on Thursday night.