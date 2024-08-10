Giants’ starting cornerback contenders both pick up injuries

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have an ongoing position battle unfolding at cornerback, with a vacancy opposite Deonte Banks. Third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott is fighting for a job, and former undrafted free agent Nick McCloud is also making a strong push.

Challenges in Preseason Evaluations

Unfortunately, neither suited up against the Detroit Lions in the Giants’ first preseason game on Thursday, complicating matters further. There is still serious concern about the CB2 position even if one of the two competitors wins the job outright.

Cor’Dale Flott’s Struggles and Potential

Flott has had an inconsistent summer, and injury has been a factor in his first two seasons in the NFL. He played 519 snaps last year, with the majority coming in the slot. He gave up 452 yards, three touchdowns, and collected three pass breakups with one interception.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

For the most part, Flott has the lanky frame and upside to be a starting outside corner, but he needs more experience, and the Giants may have to survive his lapses in judgment early on in the year. However, Flott is now dealing with a groin injury that held him out of Thursday’s game, not to mention McCloud, who was banged up a bit, and head coach Brian decided to play it safe and hold him out.

Nick McCloud’s Edge

McCloud played 312 snaps last year and 583 in 2022 with the Giants. He gave up 152 yards, a touchdown, and collected a breakup and interception in 2023. Most of his reps came at the boundary spot, so McCloud has a bit more experience on the outside, which does give him an advantage in terms of familiarity. In addition, star pass rusher Brian Burns recently stated that McCloud has impressed him and that he’s taken steps forward every day, which is a great sign that he could be leading the pack for the starting spot.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Risks with Flott

The Giants have featured Flott as a primary piece on their defense during training camp and joint practices, but he’s been toasted on multiple occasions, and having a liability of that nature in the secondary is problematic. At this rate, I wouldn’t be surprised if McCloud won the job, but considering both are dealing with injury, it does open up an opportunity for Tre Hawkins, the Giants’ 6th-round pick from 2023.

Tre Hawkins: A Dark Horse Emerges

Hawkins has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, missing a number of tackles against the San Francisco 49ers last season that ultimately got him benched. However, he looked excellent against Detroit on Thursday and has the physical makeup to be a quality corner in the NFL; he just needs more experience and opportunities.

Fortunately, he should get plenty of playing time over the final two preseason games, allowing him to continue compounding good performances and put his name in the pot for the starting job.