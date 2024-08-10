Giants’ former 6th round cornerback making case for starting job

Last season was a bit of a struggle for New York Giants cornerback Tre Hawkins III, but the former sixth-round draft pick could compete for a starting spot once again with a depth issue currently at the position. His performance in his first preseason game Thursday against the Detroit Lions showed great promise.

Tre Hawkins was phenomenal against the Lions

Hawkins played in a total of 34 defensive snaps and was particularly great in pass coverage, allowing just one reception on three targets for seven yards. He also recorded one pass breakup and three tackles. His efforts earned him an outstanding 90.4 PFF grade in coverage and a 76.6 tackling grade.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

As of now, the Giants’ starters at cornerback are projected to be Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott on the outside, with recently drafted defensive back Andru Phillips in the nickel. Hawkins is currently slotted as Banks’ backup on the official depth chart, and it’s unlikely he would take the starting spot away from him. However, he could compete for either Flott or Phillips’ spots if he continues to deliver strong performances in the preseason.

Tre Hawkins is looking to improve after a shaky rookie season

Last season, an impressive training camp allowed the Giants to start Hawkins in Week 1, but early season struggles led to his playing time being reduced. Now that he has been exposed to NFL offenses’ the hope is that now he has gained valuable experience and can be a positive contributor for the Giants on a more consistent basis.

Following the conclusion of his rookie season, Hawkins said that he wants to improve his mental preparation to become a better. He also acknowledged that it was a difficult season overall but is willing to use that as a building block to continue developing.

The Giants’ next preseason game will be against the Houston Texans next Saturday, and Hawkins is likely to continue getting first-team reps after his performance against the Lions. It is unclear if the Texans will play their new star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but if he does play, then Hawkins could be up for the task and have the opportunity to show how he holds up against the game’s best receivers.