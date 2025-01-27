Giants star rookie named to 2024 Pro Bowl as injury replacement

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be represented by their standout rookie in the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Giants: Malik Nabers earns Pro Bowl nod

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported on Monday morning that Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been selected to replace Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown on the NFC’s Pro Bowler roster.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers was riveting in 2024. The LSU product set the Giants’ rookie receptions record with 109, amassed 1,000 receiving yards in his first season with 1,204 REC yards, and caught seven receiving touchdowns. He ranked No. 3 among all NFC pass-catchers in receptions and No. 4 in yards.

Nabers’ historic season recognized next to NFC’s elite WRs

The 21-year-old will bring electric playmaking and deep-ball capabilities to the end-of-season festivity. Nabers joins teammate and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence as the only two Giants players selected to the Pro Bowl. The former will play alongside Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), and Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) in the NFC’s wide receiver room.

Nabers is also the first Giants wide receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016. This achievement puts a stamp on his historic inaugural campaign. This is the first end-of-season award that he’s received. Nabers is also a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He and the Giants will have much to look forward to moving forward after this stellar outing.