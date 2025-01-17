Giants’ star pass rusher named their ‘most improved’ player from 2024 season

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants pulled off a blockbuster trade at the start of the 2024 offseason, acquiring star pass-rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. After one season, the trade looks like a win for Big Blue. Burns was spectacular in the 2024-25 season, having a career-best year despite playing through injuries.

Brian Burns named the Giants’ “most improved” player

Pro Football Focus recently listed the “most improved” player for each of the 32 NFL teams. Burns was named the Giants’ most improved player, as PFF’s Thomas Valentine explained:

“Burns hadn’t turned into the elite pass-rusher that the Panthers were hoping for, but he took considerable steps forward from his final season in Carolina,” wrote Valentine. “His sack totals remained the same, but Burns’ overall effectiveness improved. He had 61 pressures in his first season with the Giants, the second-highest total of his career, and the 13th-most in the NFL.

“Burns thrived in creating negative plays for opposing offenses in general. His 42 stops in 2024 were a career-high and the second-most in the NFL, behind Jonathon Cooper, and 30 of those defensive stops came against the run, an area where Burns has particularly struggled in his career. Stark improvement for an edge rusher who has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL.”

Burns finished the season with 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and a career-high 71 combined tackles. He started all 17 games for the Giants despite playing through injuries to his groin and Achilles.

Burns is still an ascending talent

Despite having already been to two Pro Bowls in his six-year career, Burns has yet to hit his ceiling. He is only 26 years old, positioning him with years of high-level production remaining. Burns spent the first half of his career on many bad, losing teams in Carolina. He is hoping that the second half of his career can feature more winning football in New York.

The 2024 season got things off to a shaky start with the Giants finishing the year 3-14. However, Burns is an incredible talent, helping to forge a bright future on the defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence II and Kayvon Thibodeaux. As that dynamic trio continues to grow together, Burns should see his production increase, and the Giant should hopefully see bigger numbers in the wins column going forward.