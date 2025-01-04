Giants star defender thinks struggling head coach should ‘definitely’ be back in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ 2024 season has been nothing short of a disaster, entering the final week with a 3-13 record and no clear direction about their future.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux wants Brian Daboll back next season

The problems this season go beyond just the head coach and general manager, but given the backward trajectory they have taken in the past few seasons, the organization could clean house and move on from head coach Brian Daboll and/or general manager Joe Schoen. After making the playoffs in 2022, the Giants are a combined 9-24 since then, which is the third-worst record in the league.

Despite that, some of the Giants players are in support of keeping Daboll around next season. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was drafted before Daboll’s first season as head coach in 2022, voiced his desire for the team to keep him as head coach next season.

“I mean he’s a great coach,” Thibodeaux said, via Athlon Sports’ Anthony Licciardi. “It’s sports. It’s something that you can’t control, in the NFL specifically. We affect everybody’s money. All of us in this locker room affect each other, even with the coaching staff. So, for him as a coach, I love him. I think he’s a great coach. I think he’s a player’s coach. I think he has great philosophies. Sometimes things just don’t shake out for the season or whatever it may be. I got total confidence in the organization and total confidence in the coaching.”

Daboll has had a rough 2024 season

Daboll took over the play-calling duties on offense this season, but the plan has not worked out well for him. The Giants enter Week 18 with an average of just 16.3 points per game, a mark that is second-worst in the NFL and only the Cleveland Browns have lower.

Tensions seemed to rise earlier this season after the Giants benched and subsequently released quarterback Daniel Jones. The decision was rather unpopular amongst players and to many felt like a sign of the organization giving up on the season.

What followed was a continued stretch of painful blowout losses, which wound up being a 10-game losing streak. That losing streak would end last week when the Giants shocked the Colts at MetLife Stadium and won 45-33 to get their first and only home win of the season. That win may have cost the Giants a chance at the first overall pick, but it may also have saved Daboll’s job for next season.

The future remains unclear for both Daboll and the Giants as a whole. A lot more will be known following Week 18, where a victory against the Eagles could secure Daboll’s job and allow him to lead the charge with what will likely be a completely retooled roster next season.