Giants ownership expected to ‘make the final call very soon’ on general manager, head coach

January 4, 2025
President and CEO John Mara stands on the sidelines during pregame of a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
The New York Giants have difficult decisions to make regarding the future of the franchise. The 2024 season has been an utter disappointment. As a result of the team’s failures, ownership is contemplating making significant changes to the front office and coaching staff.

Giants reportedly close to making a decision on the current regime

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Giants co-owner and team president John Mara is “expected to make the final call very soon” regarding the future of the team’s general manager and head coach pairing.

Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants owner John Mara, left, and New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the field before the game between the Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll were brought in together during the 2022 offseason. After some initial success in the 2022-23 season, which saw the G-Men win their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, things have gone off the rails for Schoen and Daboll. Since their 9-7-1 start, the Giants have gone a combined 9-24 over the last two seasons with one game left to play.

Mara has preached patience with this current regime in the past, despite their struggles dating back to last season. However, after enduring a franchise record 10-game losing streak this season, Mara’s patience could be thinning out.

Giants could opt to keep GM Joe Schoen, fire HC Brian Daboll

While many angry fans want to see New York clean house, there is a chance they keep one-half of their current regime. Russini reports that there is “chatter” around the NFL indicating the Giants will opt to retain Schoen while firing Daboll:

“But from the outside looking in, there’s a sense from those around the league that moves are coming for both franchises,” Russini reports. “The chatter continues to be that Joe Schoen will remain the Giants’ general manager while Brian Daboll will be let go. Owner John Mara is expected to make the final call very soon.”

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to co-owner John Mara before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Firing Daboll while retaining Schoen would be a controversial decision. Both Schoen and Daboll have had their share of struggles over the last two years, however, it was Daboll who earned some end-of-season hardware back in 2022 when he was named the AP Coach of the Year. Schoen has had his decisions much-maligned in the meantime, especially his decision to sign QB Daniel Jones to a pricy and failed long-term extension.

Judgment day is nearly upon the Giants’ top brass. With one game left to play on Sunday, the NFL’s “Black Monday” will quickly take place right after the conclusion of the regular season. On that first Monday following the regular season, it is typical to see firings across the league. Whether or not the Giants will be participating in Black Monday, and to what capacity, remains to be seen.

