Giants’ speed-demon needs to get more involved against Arizona

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are keen to leave the stinging 40–0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the past as they set their sights on a considerably weaker Arizona Cardinals squad this coming Sunday afternoon.

Offensive Line’s Critical Role: Giving Daniel Jones Room to Operate

Daniel Jones managed a paltry 104 passing yards in last week’s outing, spotlighting the pressing need for the Giants’ offensive line to step up. Time in the pocket will be crucial for Jones to elevate his game.

Giants’ Receivers in Focus: Will Jalin Hyatt Break Out?

The Giants have a chance to turn things around, especially if their fleet-footed receivers can make a significant impact. Rookie Jalin Hyatt is one such prospect to keep an eye on. Hyatt had a shaky Week 1, with a single target and a dropped pass. The youngster spent four snaps in the slot and 16 on the outside. The hope is that his first-game jitters are now behind him as he readies for a Cardinals team known for physical play.

The Speed Factor: Utilizing Hyatt’s Strengths

Hyatt’s blinding speed downfield could be a game-changer for the Giants, but that speed won’t count for much unless the ball can be thrown in time. Establishing a successful running game could help open up opportunities in the air, setting the stage for a dominant offensive showcase—a necessary component to exorcise the demons of last week.

Other Key Players: Slayton and Campbell Ready to Shine

Hyatt isn’t the only Giants receiver who could command attention; veteran Darius Slayton is also in a position to see increased targets. Newly acquired slot receiver Parris Campbell is another name to watch.

A Quiet Star: Darren Waller Awaits His Moment

The presence of speedsters like Hyatt and Slayton on the outside should also serve to free up star tight end Darren Waller, who had a surprisingly subdued game against Dallas due to the one-sided nature of the match.

Defensive Challenge: Keeping Arizona’s Pass Rush at Bay

The Arizona Cardinals’ pass rush unit tallied an impressive six sacks against the Washington Commanders in their previous game. However, it’s worth noting that this stat is somewhat inflated due to Washington quarterback Sam Howell holding onto the ball too long. Provided Jones can release the ball with better timing, the Giants’ offense should be in for a more effective performance this week.

In summary, the Giants have all the ingredients to rebound from their forgettable Week 1 experience. With a roster full of potential, the key will be executing a well-rounded game plan that plays to their strengths.