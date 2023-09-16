Giants promote two players from practice squad for Week 2

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) celebrates a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are poised for a pivotal Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals as they aim to bounce back from their calamitous Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With the Cardinals perceived as a weaker opponent, the Giants have a chance to regain their footing and deliver a solid performance this Sunday.

Giants Injury Concerns: Hamstring Issues Plague Azeez Ojulari and Andrew Thomas

However, the Giants, affectionately known as Big Blue, have a few hurdles to overcome as they prepare for the matchup. The team is currently grappling with hamstring injuries to key players Azeez Ojulari and Andrew Thomas. While Thomas’s game-time availability is still up in the air, Ojulari seems less likely to see action. This predicament has led the Giants to tap into their practice squad for experienced pass rushers.

Oshane Ximines Gets the Nod: A Look at His Career So Far

Oshane Ximines, a former third-round draft pick out of Old Dominion, received the call-up this Saturday. During the 2022 season, he logged 529 snaps, accumulating 15 pressures, 12 tackles, and 11 stops. Ximines came out of the gate strong last season, tallying nine pressures in the initial four games. However, his impact dwindled once defensive powerhouse Kayvon Thibodeaux returned to the lineup.

Although Ximines has been somewhat of a letdown during his four-year tenure, he does provide a known commodity for the Giants. He can serve as a competent run-stopper and occasional pass rusher, capable of filling in for a few plays when needed.

Boogie Basham Could See Increased Action

If Ojulari indeed sits out, the Giants may lean more heavily on recently acquired pass rusher Boogie Basham, a former second-round draft pick. His enhanced role could be one of the game’s intriguing subplots.

Veteran Presence on Special Teams: Taiwan Jones Gets the Call

Additionally, the Giants have bolstered their special teams by calling up veteran running back Taiwan Jones. A seasoned contributor in this facet of the game, the 35-year-old played a total of 355 special teams snaps last year. He is expected to contribute significantly in that department this Sunday.