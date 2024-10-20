Giants solidify their offensive line in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been the team’s kryptonite for the better part of the last decade. This season, however, the unit seemed to be turning a corner prior to the injury to star left tackle Joshua Ezeudu. However, there is always room for improvement up front, and the Giants should absolutely be vigilant in adding more talent to the offensive line next offseason.

While looking ahead to the NFL Draft in October isn’t always fun, the reality of the situation is that the Giants are 2-4, just lost their starting left tackle for the season, and could be out of postseason contention with a couple more losses. In any case, it’s smart to look ahead and see which prospects could be on Big Blue’s radar in the offseason — like standout Texas University offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

Giants take Kelvin Banks in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

While most mock drafts have the Giants going quarterback, this latest projection from Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone had the G-Men taking Banks out of Texas with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round:

“The New York Giants have not been a total disaster in the 2024 NFL Season, which has been a shock to me,” Scataglia explained. “Their main issue is and will continue to be their QB situation, as Daniel Jones is not a franchise passer, and Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll is just doing everything he can with this passer.

“The G-Men should take a first-round QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, and it’s not that Kelvin Banks isn’t a good prospect; he is, it’s just the Giants should have gone with a QB here, but Banks is the selection.

“He may end up kicking inside at the NFL level, which is fine. You just have to wonder if the Giants have plays to take a QB in a later round? Perhaps they’ll swing a trade for somebody? Who knows, but they’re 2-4 on the season and face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.”

Banks is an offensive tackle for Texas, but as Scataglia pointed out, he could wind up playing guard at the next level. Moving him inside would make sense for the Giants as they already have their franchise left tackle in Andrew Thomas plus a solid talent at right tackle in Jermaine Eluemunor both under contract through 2025.

Drafting Banks would likely prelude the departure of veteran right guard Greg Van Roten, or his demotion into a backup role. Either way, Banks would be an exciting addition to the front line, giving the G-Men another young and explosive talent in the trenches.

What would Banks bring to the Giants?

Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Banks is a 6-foot-4, 325-pound left tackle at Texas who has been starting for the Longhorns for three seasons now. He is described as a “highly experienced and highly decorated” offensive tackle.

Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network gave Banks a glowing review in his prospect profile:

“Kelvin Banks possesses high-level physical tools and experience to project to being an early high-level starting OT in the NFL.”

Banks currently has a “Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber” draft projection. He could wind up being a top pick in this year’s draft and, if the Giants are not targeting a quarterback in the first round, Banks could be a top choice for Big Blue.