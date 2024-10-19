Giants should keep an eye on game-changing Miami quarterback

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are expected to be back in the quarterback market next offseason. They targeted rookie signal-callers in the 2024 NFL Draft to no avail and instead ran it back with Daniel Jones this season. However, the inconsistent play of Jones has his future in question.

In all likelihood, the Giants will have an interest in the 2025 NFL Draft class’s top quarterback prospects. The top signal-caller in next year’s draft could wind up being Miami quarterback Cam Ward — a game-changing prospect that the Giants should keep a close eye on this season.

Cam Ward could be the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft

Ward is seeing his draft stock boom this season. He initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft but ultimately decided to back out and transfer to the University of Miami to play another collegiate season. Prior to his transfer, Ward had made a name for himself as the starting quarterback at Washington State and was a projected mid-round draft pick.

After transferring to Miami, Ward’s draft stock has boomed from the middle rounds to a potential first-round or even top-10 draft pick. He is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race and, if he continues to play at such a high level, could wind up the top quarterback in the class by April.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ward has led Miami to a 6-0 start this season behind an incredible 2,219 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns — both of which lead the ACC through the first six weeks of the college football season. His elite performance this season has caught the attention of scouts.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler describes Ward as an “uber-talented signal-caller whose fundamental arm talent and maturity showcase an immense ceiling at the quarterback position.”

The Giants could transform their offense with Ward

Ward has poise in the pocket, a rocket launcher for an arm, and an ability to make tight-window throws on the move. He has a propensity to force some passes, get a little too aggressive, and turn the ball over. However, that gunslinger mentality is the same one possessed by Buffalo Bills superstar QB Josh Allen — who Giants head coach Brian Daboll helped develop into one of the game’s top players during his time as the Bills’ offensive coordinator.

Plugging Ward into the Giants’ offensive would immediately upgrade their ability to create explosive passing plays downfield. He has excellent accuracy when throwing deep and plays well under pressure. Depending on how the rest of the NFL season and NCAAF season goes, Ward could wind up being a top pick in next year’s draft, and could very well become the Giants’ next franchise quarterback.