Giants sign veteran wide reciever to practice squad

The New York Giants have made several roster moves this Monday evening. As the team gears up for their Tuesday practice session and looks forward to a clash against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, there was a small shuffle in the wide receiver department.

Cole Beasley Hits Injured Reserve: Setting the Stage for a New Face

In an unexpected move, the Giants placed wide receiver Cole Beasley on injured reserve. This decision keeps Beasley sidelined for the first four weeks of the season and frees up a spot for a veteran addition to the practice squad. As a direct response, the team signed Cam Sims, a five-year NFL veteran, bolstering their wide receiver depth.

Who is Cam Sims? A Quick Dive into the Giants’ New Recruit

Cam Sims, a 27-year-old receiver, spent the first five years of his NFL journey with the Washington Commanders. After entering free agency, he’s now donning the Giants’ colors. Sims brings an intriguing blend of experience and special teams value to New York’s roster.

Unpacking Cam Sims’ NFL Stats: What Does He Bring to the Table?

During the last NFL season, Sims participated in 17 games and secured 89 yards over eight receptions. His NFL career so far consists of 55 games, accumulating 804 yards from 57 receptions with a 51.5% reception rate. Sims also made a noteworthy impact in the preseason, drawing four targets, racking up 34 yards, and scoring a touchdown, while also contributing on special teams.

Special Teams: An Underrated Asset

Sims isn’t just a receiver; he’s also proven on special teams. Last year, he was involved in 64 snaps in kick coverage, 65 snaps in kick return, 48 snaps in punt coverage, and 67 snaps in punt return. The 6’5″, 214-pound former Alabama product has showcased his versatility, making him a decent practice squad body.

Cam Sims’ Future: A Temporary Gig or a Permanent Stay?

While Sims has some value to offer, his position on the roster may be temporary. Once Cole Beasley returns from injured reserve, it’s likely that Sims will find himself replaced. Yet, for now, his entry injects an added layer of depth and tactical flexibility for the Giants, something they hope to avoid needing.