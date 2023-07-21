Giants sign veteran RB James Robinson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On the heels of announcing the signing of wide receiver Cole Beasley, the New York Giants released news of another deal. They have inked a contract with veteran running back James Robinson, inviting him to compete in the upcoming training camp.

Preparing for Barkley’s Absence: Robinson’s Role

With the team’s star running back, Saquon Barkley, expected to be absent from camp and preseason, the Giants needed to bolster their ranks. Robinson, who spent the previous season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, seems to be the perfect fit. In his 11-game stint last season, he managed to accumulate 425 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, and five total scores.

James Robinson: A Promising Addition for the Giants

Robinson has an impressive record to his credit, with 2,262 total rushing yards, 617 total receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns. He averages 4.4 yards per attempt on the ground and 6.8 yards per reception through the air.

Position Battles in Training Camp: How Robinson Fits In

As training camp approaches, the Giants are gearing up for some intense position battles. Robinson, with his experience and past success, could potentially make a contribution to a unit that features Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray, and Matt Breida as the primary players (until Saquon Barkley returns).

Potential Roster Changes: Breida’s Position at Risk

Robinson’s addition could potentially unsettle one of the current players on the roster, with Breida appearing the most vulnerable. Breida’s contract does not carry any guaranteed money, providing the Giants with the flexibility to replace him without any future financial obligations. This funding could then be allocated to Robinson, who is slightly younger and has demonstrated productivity in the recent past.