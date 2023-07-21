Giants sign veteran WR Cole Beasley to one-year contract

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising turn of events on Friday afternoon, the New York Giants inked a one-year deal with 14-year NFL veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley. At 34, Beasley is keen to vie for a roster spot, as confirmed by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Based on this deal, we can assume that both Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard will start training camp on the PUP list.

Beasley’s NFL Journey: From Cowboys to Bills

Beasley shares a strong connection with Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, owing to their shared history with the Buffalo Bills. Beasley kickstarted his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, spending seven fruitful years there before transitioning to Buffalo for three seasons.

He left an indelible mark during his tenure with the Bills, accumulating 233 receptions, 2,456 receiving yards, and 11 scores across 48 games. His career boasts a commendable 71.1% catch rate, along with 5,744 total yards and 34 touchdowns.

Beasley’s Performance Last Season: From Bills to Buccaneers

The last season saw Beasley split his time between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he hauled in six receptions for 35 yards.

The Giants’ Game Plan: Depth Over Prime

In line with their strategy to bolster the depth of their slot receiver position, the Giants have opted for Beasley. While his age of 34 suggests he’s past his prime, his potential contribution to the team cannot be overlooked.

Historically, Beasley has spent 86.4% of his snaps in the slot and 13% out wide, posting a career drop rate of 4.5%. Although Beasley has been a consistent receiver throughout his career, it’s unlikely that the Giants will feature him prominently. Instead, he’s expected to participate in training camp and demonstrate if he still has the potential to compete.

Competitive Lineup: A Crowded Slot Receiver Spot

The current Giants roster boasts Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Parris Campbell, all capable of delivering from the slot. Beasley’s addition is set to intensify the competition in the lead-up to the regular season, providing the Giants with more options and versatility in their game plan.