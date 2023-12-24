Giants sign veteran K Mason Crosby as injuries to special teams mount

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants can’t catch a break with the injury bug. Kickers Graham Gano, Randy Bullock, and recent signee Cade York are all on IR, which has prompted the front office to sign veteran Mason Crosby for support.

Injuries Have Played a Major Role in Giants’ Kicking Struggles

Bridget Reilly of the New York Post reported the news earlier today.

The Giants suffered their first blow when Gano went down with a left knee injury after their 13-10 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 29, where he converted one of three field goal attempts.

Woes continued as the Giants signed Bullock and York on Nov. 3 in response. Bullock went 5-6 on field goals in five starts before going down for the season with a hamstring injury, and York never had the opportunity to take the field after hurting his quad in practice this past Thursday.

Giants Turn to Mason Crosby To Close Out the Season on a High Note

Now, Crosby is the latest kicker who will suit up for the Giants in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Crosby, 39, brings 17 years of experience to the Giants’ special teams unit.

The former 2010 Super Bowl champion and 2007 NFL scoring leader spent 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and last appeared on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster in 2023. His arrival comes at the right time for a Giants team converting on only 70.8 percent of their field goal attempts which is second-worst in the league.

Crosby may not be at the peak of his prime anymore, but the Giants welcome his veteran presence with three games remaining on the schedule.