Giants sign 14 players to practice squad

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants trimmed down their roster to 53 players. Following Wednesday’s waiver claims, they chose to stick with their current lineup. However, the team made several additions to their practice squad, aiming to nurture these players for potential promotion to the active roster.

Giants’ Practice Squad Additions: From Veterans to Promising Rookies

WR Cole Beasley: The Veteran Option

Veteran receiver Cole Beasley has been on the mend from a leg injury for the past few weeks, which limited his action in the preseason. Despite narrowly missing the 53-man cut, Beasley, who has tallied over 5,700 career yards and 34 touchdowns, is now part of the Giants’ practice squad. His preseason stats included four receptions on four targets for 33 yards, flashing his ability to gain yards after the catch. Should the Giants require another slot receiver due to injuries or other exigencies, Beasley stands as a ready replacement.

OT Tyre Phillips: The Depth Tackle

The Giants surprisingly waived Tyre Phillips, a 26-year-old depth tackle who last year clocked in 365 snaps, mainly at right tackle. Although he gave up three sacks and 16 total pressures, Phillips received favorable pass-blocking grades. Nevertheless, he found himself back on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

LB Dyontae Johnson: The Developmental Asset

Undrafted free agent Dyontae Johnson also joined the practice squad after a promising preseason performance. Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 230 pounds, this Toledo product racked up seven tackles, one stop, and yielded 40 yards across three receptions in coverage during the preseason. The Giants are keen on investing in his developmental trajectory.

CB Gemon Green: The Athletic Upside

Gemon Green, another undrafted free agent, but this time from Michigan, showed promise despite conceding 118 yards and a touchdown in coverage. The Giants see developmental upside in Green, who stands at 6’2″ and weighs 186 pounds.

DL Ryder Anderson: The Pass Rushing Potential

Ryder Anderson, who didn’t get any snaps this preseason, was another practice squad addition. Last preseason, he was in for 72 snaps, collecting six tackles and three stops. Anderson demonstrated some potential as a pass rusher, something the Giants could capitalize on.

QB Tommy DeVito: The Fan Favorite

Tommy DeVito, an undrafted quarterback out of Illinois, displayed flair this preseason, ending with 453 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and 46 yards rushing. His escapability and arm strength are attributes the Giants are interested in nurturing.

OLB Oshane Ximines: The Experienced Edge

Oshane Ximines, a four-year NFL veteran, also rejoined the squad. Last season, he tallied 15 pressures and three sacks across 506 total snaps. While a liability in run defense, Ximines offers a seasoned edge-rushing option if needed.

OLB Tomon Fox: The Special Teams Contributor

Tomon Fox, a former undrafted free agent from North Carolina, made it to the practice squad after registering seven pressures and four tackles this preseason. He will continue to develop his skills on the practice squad.

LB Darrian Beavers: The Sixth-Rounder

Darrian Beavers, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, was also cut but found his way back to the practice squad. He logged 53 snaps this preseason, amassing five tackles and two stops, displaying potential as a run-stopper for the future.

CB Amani Oruwariye: The Experienced Corner

Former Detroit Lion Amani Oruwariye returned to the squad after a preseason where he made eight tackles and gave up 71 yards, with one pass breakup. He brings additional experience to the cornerback position.

TE Ryan Jones: Undrafted Upside

Ryan Jones, an undrafted tight end from East Carolina, also re-joined the Giants. Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 247 pounds, Jones got 81 snaps this preseason, gaining 21 yards through receptions.

TE Tyree Jackson: The Towering Target

Tyree Jackson, formerly with the Philadelphia Eagles, was another tight-end acquisition. This preseason, he took 74 snaps and contributed 72 yards. Standing at 6’7″, Jackson offers a unique aerial threat.

S Alex Cook: The Defensive Dark Horse

Alex Cook, an undrafted safety out of Washington, showed potential this summer. He played 97 snaps, registering nine tackles, three stops, and 48 yards with one touchdown given up in coverage. Cook exhibits potential as a solid tackler and a run defense asset but needs to improve in coverage.

WR Dennis Houston: The Underdog

Last but not least, Dennis Houston, another undrafted free agent, this time from Western Illinois, rounded out the practice squad. Houston notched 62 yards over 90 total snaps this preseason, showcasing both reliable hands and developmental upside.