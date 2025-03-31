Giants should extend ascending linebacker sooner than later

The New York Giants’ defense has enjoyed the services of its linebackers over the past couple of seasons. Since the addition of Bobby Okereke in the 2023 free agency, Big Blue’s linebacker corps has vastly improved. However, in addition to Okereke, the ascention of 25-year-old LB Micah McFadden has helped form a solid duo in the middle of their defense.

McFadden is entering the fourth season of his career and the final year of his contract. Considering the way he has performed through three seasons, McFadden could be a viable candidate for extension.

Has Micah McFadden earned an extension?

In 2024, McFadden totaled over 100 combined tackles for the second consecutive season. He totaled 101 in 2023 and 107 in 2024. He has 20 tackles for loss over the last two seasons combined (12 in 2023 and eight in 2024) and set a new career-high with 3.0 sacks in 2024.

Through the first three seasons of his career, McFadden has at times been a disruptive force. He plays a necessary role in run defense for the Giants’ defense, and his unrelenting motor and effort stand out. McFadden has developed into a crucial player in the middle of New York’s defense, starting alongside Bobby Okereke. Yet, he is not without his faults.

One knock on McFadden throughout his career has been his missed tackle rate. His missed tackle rate of 9.1% as a rookie is the lowest mark of his career. In 2023, his missed tackle rate ballooned to 20.7% and came down to a still-lofty 13.7% in 2024. Finishing plays has been McFadden’s biggest weakness thus far.

However, it is important to note that many of McFadden’s missed tackles come from behind the line of scrimmage. He is savvy when shooting gaps into the backfield, often disrupting plays but failing to bring down the ballcarrier. But McFadden’s disruptions usually result in one of his teammates making a tackle for loss. Still, finishing these plays and cleaning up his missed tackle rate is an important next step in McFadden’s development.

From a former fifth-round pick, his production is impressive. McFadden has exceeded expectations ever since his rookie season. There have been some growing pains along the way, but the Wisconsin product has developed into a reliable starter for the Giants’ defense.

The Giants should extend McFadden sooner rather than later

Considering his development through three seasons, paired with his young age of 25, McFadden is a player the Giants should want to keep around for the foreseeable future. Since he only has 47 games across three seasons under his belt, McFadden’s price tag should still be reasonable. However, if he has a career year in 2024, that price tag will increase drastically.

If the Giants wait to get a deal done with McFadden, they run the risk of him playing his way out of their price range or testing free agency next offseason. This offseason, while he is still under contract for another year, is the ideal time to get a deal done and lock McFadden in long-term. The longer the Giants wait, the more difficult and more expensive it will be to extend McFadden.