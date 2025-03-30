Giants must address this crucial weakness in the 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants had a successful free agency period, upgrading their defensive backfield and stabilizing their quarterback position. However, despite how much work they did to improve their roster, some critical weaknesses remain.

The Giants need to upgrade their defensive line in the NFL Draft

One weakness that stands out following free agency is the interior of the Giants’ defensive line. They added depth, signing veteran defensive linemen such as Jeremiah Ledbetter and Roy Robertson-Harris, however, they need another impact starter to pair with Dexter Lawrence.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded with defensive line talent

Thankfully, the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent on the interior of the defensive line. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network gave the class high praise, stating he has 24 starting grades at DT:

“Last year at this time, I had potential starter grades on 12 DT’s. This year I have 24 of them. Ridiculous amount of depth at the position in this draft class,” Jeremiah posted on X.

While the Giants are unlikely to take an interior defender with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, they could address the position on Day 2. New York owns the No. 34 overall pick (the second pick in the second round) and two third-round picks (No. 65 and No. 99, respectively).

Prospects such as Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, Toledo’s Darius Alexander, South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders, and Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams could all be targets in the second round. Each of those prospects would likely step in as day one, instant-impact staters on Big Blue’s defensive line.

Considering the strength of the position in this draft class and the weakness of this position on the Giants’ roster, the interior of the defensive line must be addressed by New York in the 2025 NFL Draft. The G-Men should be able to find a quality talent to make an instant impact at the position.