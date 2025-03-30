The Giants overhauled their secondary with 2 stellar moves

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Giants didn’t just patch up their secondary this offseason—they upgraded it with long-term vision and cap flexibility in mind.

Their first splash came with the signing of Paulson Adebo, the 25-year-old cornerback from the New Orleans Saints. While Adebo fractured his leg last season, he’s back up to near full speed, and the Giants believe he’s ready to step into the CB1 role.

Before the injury, Adebo was putting together a quietly solid campaign. Over 436 defensive snaps, he gave up 428 receiving yards and just one touchdown. He tallied three interceptions and added seven pass breakups, showcasing his knack for finding the football and disrupting passing lanes.

Across his first three seasons, Adebo has collected 10 career interceptions—proof of his aggressive mindset and quick reads in man coverage. That made the Giants comfortable offering him a three-year, $54 million deal with $38.5 million guaranteed.

Flexible Structure Makes Adebo’s Deal Even Smarter

Adebo’s contract is built for value and wiggle room. His cap hit in 2025 is just $11.7 million, giving the Giants breathing room as they allocate money elsewhere. It jumps to $23 million in 2026—right when New York expects to have more flexibility.

If things don’t pan out, they can move on after two seasons with only $5 million in dead cap. But if he lives up to expectations, they’ll be getting a high-level starter at just 28 years old for a $19 million cap hit in 2027.

The best part? This addition takes the spotlight off Deonte Banks, who can now shift into a CB2 role where he might find his confidence again after a bumpy rookie campaign.

Jevon Holland Brings Stability to Free Safety

The Giants didn’t stop at corner. They doubled down on their secondary by signing free safety Jevon Holland, one of the more dynamic young safeties in the league. Holland inked a three-year, $45.3 million deal with $30.3 million guaranteed.

He’ll carry a modest $9.94 million cap hit in 2025, followed by $17.5 million in 2026. Similar to Adebo’s deal, the Giants have a clean exit after two seasons with only $4 million in dead money. If Holland thrives, he’ll remain under contract at just 27 years old in 2027 for $17.8 million—a win for both sides.

A Bounce-Back Year Looms for Holland

Last season wasn’t Holland’s finest—he allowed 302 yards and three touchdowns in coverage and had only three pass breakups. But it’s important to remember that the Miami Dolphins’ defense was inconsistent as a whole, and Holland was one of many caught in the chaos — not to mention also dealing with an injury.

Despite the dip in production, Holland still logged 854 snaps and held up well against the run. He remains a reliable tackler with a high football IQ and excellent range in the middle of the field.

With Tyler Nubin likely shifting into more of a strong safety or hybrid role, the Giants now boast a versatile safety tandem—one with youth, upside, and experience.