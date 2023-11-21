Giants sent four scouts to evaluate QB Drake Maye at UNC-Clemson game

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft carries high expectations for a struggling 3-8 New York Giants franchise slated for a top-five selection. With two highly coveted quarterback prospects at the top of the draft boards, the Giants sent a host of scouts to watch UNC’s Drake Maye play at his most recent game.

According to RL Bynum, the Giants were one of several NFL franchises that sent scouts to evaluate Maye in his marquee matchup against Clemson last Saturday, Nov. 18:

NFL scouts on hand for the #UNC at Clemson game representing Giants (4), Commanders (2), Falcons (2), Dolphins, Saints and Steelers. — R.L. Bynum (@r.l.bynum on Threads) (@RL_Bynum) November 18, 2023

Maye’s Solid Performance in Loss to Clemson Left Something to Be Desired

UNC wound up losing to the Tigers by a score of 31-20. Maye was able to complete 44 percent of his passes for 209 yards and a 1-1 TD-INT ratio, but he and the Tar Heels didn’t have enough to further impress the scouts with a win.

Maye is widely regarded as the second-best quarterback available in the class of 2024 after USC’s Caleb Williams. Maye has 3,354 passing yards on the season to go along with 22 touchdowns and has done so on only 8.7 passing yards per attempt.

Giants Have the Best Shot to Land Maye of Teams That Sent Scouts

The Giants have the highest odds to land Maye of the four other teams that sent scouts out. As it stands, New York owns the No. 5 overall pick, while the Washington Commanders fall at No. 7 and the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

The Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers all fall out of the top 10 with slim chances of ascending, particularly in the case of the red-hot Dolphins.

The Giants do play four of their remaining six games against teams that are .500 or worse, making their paths to victory easier as the season draws to a close. They’ll have the Commanders and Falcons on their heels to usurp them in the top five, while further losing carries the potential of them re-entering the top three.