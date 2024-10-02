Giants select surging Miami quarterback prospect top-10 in mock draft

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could be back in the market for a new quarterback next offseason. They attempted to trade up and draft a top quarterback prospect to no avail this past offseason and are instead rolling with Daniel Jones back under center. But at 1-3 through four weeks, Jones has an uncertain future with the team and an out present in his contract in the 2025 offseason.

Those factors could spur the Giants to release Jones, taking that out in his deal and freeing up over $20 million in salary cap space. They would then need to find his replacement, which could be acquired in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants select Miami QB Cam Ward in PFF’s latest mock draft

In Pro Football Focus’s latest 2025 mock draft, the Giants rebooted the quarterback position. The Giants held the 10th pick in the draft in his mock, which is the pick they currently hold according to Tankathon.

The 2025 NFL Draft class might not feature the well of quarterback talent that was present in the 2024 class, however, there are some intriguing prospects rising up the draft board. No quarterback has had a greater surge this season than Miami’s Cam Ward, though. PFF had the Giants landing Ward in this mock draft:

“The end could be near for many current Giants players and decision-makers,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote. “One major change I expect is at quarterback. Cam Ward is having a Heisman-like season, putting up an impressive 8.7% big-time throw percentage and a 91.2 passing grade through five weeks.”

Ward initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft class as a mid-round pick out of Washington State but ultimately decided to back out and instead transfer to Miami to play out his senior season. He bet on himself and so far the bet has paid off as Ward has gone from a mid-round pick to a potential top-10 selection in 2025.

Ward could end up the QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft class

Some analysts believe Ward could be the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the draft when it’s all said and done. The Miami signal-caller is having an incredible, Heisman-caliber season and currently has the third-best odds to win the award.

Through five games, Ward has thrown for 1,782 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with a 195.1 passing efficiency rating, all of which lead the ACC. He has completed a career-high 70.2% of his passes and has thrown only four interceptions. On top of his elite passing, Ward has added two touchdowns on the ground.

The Giants are 1-3 and, if they don’t turn things around quickly, could wind up with a top-10 draft pick in April. In that case, they will need to consider whether to draft a new quarterback of the future or run it back with Daniel Jones in the seventh season of his career.

Drafting Ward would give the Giants a young, high-upside talent to develop under center. In any case, they could pair Ward with a bridge quarterback (which could end up being Jones), and give him extra time to develop behind the scenes. Ward has tremendous talent, though, and the potential to develop into something special. He could be a top prospect in next year’s draft and an exciting selection for the Giants if they go the quarterback route.