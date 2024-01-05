Giants’ secondary will be shorthanded in season finale vs Eagles

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants released their injury report ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and four important members of the secondary might not take the field.

Giants.com has safety Jason Pinnock (toe) listed as out while S Dane Belton (personal) and cornerbacks Deonte Banks (shoulder) and Darnay Holmes (knee) are all questionable.

Giants Will Be Shorthanded Against Eagles to Close Out the Year

The Giants’ defensive backs have formed a secondary that has throttled the line of mediocrity, allowing 20 passing touchdowns, a number only 10 teams have allowed fewer than but have allowed opposing quarterbacks to advance at their own will, giving up 7.2 yards per attempt.

Individually, Pinnock’s absence will be felt. He missed his second straight practice on Thursday due to his toe infirmity and is unlikely to have a quick enough turnaround to line up in the secondary on Sunday. He’s put up solid stats in 2023, as Gridiron Media shared on Twitter earlier today:

Jason Pinnock this season:



– 85 tackles

– 6 passes defended

– 74.8 passer rating

– 2 INTs

– 6 TFL

– 2 sacks

– 7 pressures

– 1 TD pic.twitter.com/iRTZR17lKZ — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) January 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Belton also missed practice on Wednesday, but for a personal reason, and will likely suit up on Sunday and look to add to the two interceptions he came away with in the Giants’ Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants also missed Banks’ presence in Wednesday’s practice. Unlike Belton, the rookie CB was held back by his shoulder injury and was inactive against the Rams last Sunday. Banks has accumulated 21 total tackles in his last three games played.

To make matters worse, Holmes was limited in Wednesday’s practice but his status heading into today remains to be seen.

The Eagles May Not Have Both of Their Star Receivers in Action on Sunday

The Eagles feature a wide receiver tandem of A.J. Brown (1,446 REC YDS) and DeVonta Smith (1,066 REC YDS) that put immense pressure on opposing defenses on the outside. Smith was forced to don a walking boot after rolling his ankle in the Eagles’ 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, but if he is available, will give Jalen Hurts his second-best weapon at receiver to try and hand the Giants a second loss in three weeks.