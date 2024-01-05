Several Giants players slated for end-of-season bonuses

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023 NFL season getting ready to come to a close, the New York Giants won’t have a shot to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy in February, but several players have contractual incentives that are attainable should they take the field and play well come Sunday.

Will Coach Daboll Call Extra Plays For Darius Slayton to Help Him Cash Out on Bonuses?

As Dan Duggan of The Athletic detailed in great length, 14 players on the Giants’ roster had bonuses integrated into their contracts based on performance and availability in 2023. Duggan laid out Darius Slayton’s needs to take home extra dollars this winter:

“Slayton hasn’t missed a game, so he’ll earn the full $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses if he plays in the finale. Slayton can earn an additional $500,000 apiece based on his production in the main three receiving categories: receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.”

Slayton is within reach of hitting two of the three milestones needed to earn a total of $1.5 million once Sunday’s matchup ends. He needs five catches and 42 receiving yards to do so.

Incentives For the Rest of the Giants Candidates Are a Mixed Bag

Other Giants are also in line to receive kicks to their end-of-the-year checks. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh will pocket $1.32 million for playing in the Giants’ last 11 games and appearing in the vast majority of snaps available to him.

WR A’Shawn Robinson, OL Mark Glowinski, and CB Adoree Jackson are also all slated for bonuses once they take the field against the Eagles, as stipulated in their contracts.

Notable Giants such as Tyrod Taylor and Saquon Barkley will miss out on performance incentives, much of which was due to injuries sustained this year.