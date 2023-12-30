Giants’ secondary faces challenge with standout CB unlikely to play vs. Rams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ season has been mauled by injuries. Even with Big Blue out of playoff contention, they still continue to deal with the injury bug. Rookie standout cornerback Deonte Banks is the next player to be hampered by an injury and he is unlikely to play Sunday against the Rams with a shoulder injury.

Deonte Banks unlikely to play in Week 17

Currently, Banks is listed as questionable with the injury, but things have been trending in the wrong direction for him this week.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News expressed “serious doubts” surrounding his availability after Friday’s practice, a bad sign for the Giants as they may need to face a good Rams team shorthanded.

I have serious doubts about Deonte Banks being able to play Sunday after watching the early part of today’s practice, too. Wouldn’t be surprised if he is listed out or doubtful https://t.co/wdWjpWq3ky — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 29, 2023

The Giants have a tough matchup ahead in the secondary

If Banks is unable to go, it would be his first game missed in 2023, and the Giants will be missing a very important piece in their secondary. The Rams are already a difficult matchup with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field, and they will become much more difficult to contain without Banks.

The first-round pick has had himself a solid rookie season, allowing a completion rate of 55.2% while recording 64 total tackles and two interceptions.

Assuming Banks doesn’t play, expect Cor’Dale Flott to take on a bigger role in his place. Adoree Jackson could also go back to his natural cornerback spot where he found success last season, and fellow rookie Tre Hawkins II could see some additional reps in Sunday’s game.

While the game has no impact on the Giants’ now non-existent playoff hopes, they will still look to play as a spoiler to the Rams, who currently hold a Wild Card spot in a tight NFC playoff race. However, as the Giants have for most of their games this season, they will likely be down yet another key player.

The game against the Rams will kick off at 1 P.M. EST, and be broadcast nationally on FOX.

