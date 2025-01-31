Giants’ second-year safety named top 2025 breakout candidate

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need some of the youngsters in their defensive backfield to take a step forward in 2025. The secondary’s youth and inexperience got the better of it on several occasions during the disappointing 2024 season. However, one of their rookie defensive backs flashed potential throughout the season and could be a breakout star in the second season of his career.

Giants safety Tyler Nubin named an early 2025 breakout candidate

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Second-year safety Tyler Nubin was recently named the Giants’ top breakout candidate for the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus’s Bradley Locker:

“As part of a loaded 2024 draft class, Nubin shined by himself with a 76.0 PFF run-defense grade and a 79.4 PFF tackling grade,” Locker wrote. “Ironically, his issues arose in coverage, where he was unbelievable in 2023 at Minnesota, with a 90.1 PFF coverage grade. Anticipate Nubin playing a more complete game in his second season, particularly if New York can upgrade its cornerback room.”

Nubin looked solid before his rookie season was cut short due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He started 13 games for Big Blue, totaling 98 combined tackles and four tackles for loss with one forced fumble and one pass defense. In coverage, he surrendered 26 receptions on 40 targets (65.0% completion rate) for 340 yards and zero touchdowns.

Nubin can emerge as one of the leaders in the Giants’ thin secondary

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants’ secondary is largely unestablished entering the 2025 offseason. Nubin will maintain his starting position on the back end, but it is currently unknown who his running mate will be. Fellow starting safety from last season, Jason Pinnock, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

It’s also unclear who will be starting at cornerback this offseason. The Giants are expected to pursue a top talent at the position with third-year cornerback Deonte Banks and fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott continuing to struggle and fail to establish themselves as reliable starters.

As a result, Nubin could be asked to step up in a major way as one of the defense’s top leaders in his second season. He was a captain during his collegiate career at Minnesota, so his leadership skills are well-known. Ascending into that role at the NFL level will be the next step of Nubin’s journey as he establishes himself as one of the Giants’ building blocks.