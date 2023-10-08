Giants’ Saquon Barkley could be on the trade block if season continues to spiral

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ season is spiraling out of control and, if this continues, it might be wise for them to become sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. Of their players potentially on the trade block, none would be more valuable than star running back Saquon Barkley.

If the season continues to spiral, Barkley could end up on the trade block as the Giants look to build toward the future.

Could the Giants become sellers at the trade deadline?

At 1-3, the Giants’ season is off to a horrendous start and doesn’t look like it will improve anytime soon. With a difficult schedule forthcoming, New York is in danger of finishing the season with a top-ten draft pick.

If things continue to spiral out of control, general manager Joe Schoen could begin a rebuild, selling off valuable assets at the trade deadline in exchange for draft capital.

The Giants are firmly in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, but landing the first-overall pick is a pipe dream. The front office will want as much draft capital as they can get to make any potential moves during draft season.

Why Saquon Barkley could be traded

After missing the last four games with a high ankle sprain, time is running out for Barkley to return to the lineup and help Big Blue turn their season around.

Barkley’s career has been plagued with injuries thus far. Despite his elite performances, Barkley’s inability to stay on the field renders him an unreliable superstar; one of the many reasons the team decided not to give them a long-term contract extension.

Instead, Barkley and New York agreed to a revised one-year contract this offseason after disgruntling the star rusher with the franchise tag. The revised contract, however, could pave the way for a blockbuster trade.

Barkley’s new deal makes it easy for New York to trade him. The new deal included $2 million in a signing bonus, creating flexibility in the contract.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, if Barkley was dealt at the deadline, the acquiring team would only be on the hook for $4.5 million in cap space (instead of $5.6 million pre-new deal).

A playoff-contending team might view Barkley as the final piece of the puzzle to propel them into Super Bowl contention. With the Giants’ season heading toward disaster, Barkley could give Big Blue an opportunity to gain some more draft capital for their rebuild this offseason.