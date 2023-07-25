Giants’ Saquon Barkley calls ‘cap’ on bogus trade request

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley reached an agreement on Tuesday morning, signing a one-year, $11 million deal. Included in this deal are $900K worth of incentives, offering Barkley a more attractive alternative to the $10.1 million franchise tag.

With a clear understanding that sitting out the 2023 season would risk losing guaranteed money in what could be a prime season, Barkley had little choice but to compromise. To ensure Barkley’s participation in the training camp that commenced on Tuesday, his agents requested the incentive-based addendum.

Trade Rumors and Barkley’s Response

However, Mike Florio of NBC Sports recently reported that the Giants had contacted several teams a few months ago to discuss a potential trade, citing sources close to Barkley’s representatives. Barkley was quick to quash these rumors, categorically stating that these reports were completely false.

Barkley’s Impressive 2022 Performance

Barkley is coming off an exceptional 2022 season, which culminated in his second Pro Bowl appearance. With a career-high 295 rushing attempts, he accrued 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns, further bolstering his stats with an additional 338 receiving yards.

A Change in Offensive Strategy for the Giants

While Barkley consistently spearheads the Giants’ offense in terms of production, the team is looking to shift their offensive strategy.

In the coming season, they aim to increase their passing target share and rely more heavily on receivers rather than the running back position. This change comes in the wake of a trend of diminished value for the running back position in recent years, primarily due to injuries and unreliability.