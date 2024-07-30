Giants rookie WR forecasted to get 100 targets in 2024

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is already expected to play lights out in 2024, but recent insights lay the foundation for him to contend for 1,000 receiving yards in his first year.

Could Malik Nabers be a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had this to say about Nabers’ impressive showings in training camp and how this may open the door for him to be the clear-cut WR1 in New York with a workload to show for it (h/t Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp):

“It doesn’t take long to see and hear the difference from a sedan to a Porsche when the cars pass. Nabers is not a sedan. ‘I mean, you saw him out there,’ a team source said when asked about Nabers’ instant impact. ‘We’re very happy with him.’ There’s no doubt he will surpass 100 targets if healthy. And it wouldn’t surprise to see the Giants utilize the quick passing game and play-action quite often, given the issues protecting [Daniel] Jones. That would provide Nabers with after-the-catch opportunities,” Fowler raved.

The Giants have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2018. Nabers will aim to end that drought in his first professional season.

Giants: Malik Nabers’ target share could cause strife with WR teammate

Right out of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was clear that Nabers was the gold standard at his position in his class and that the Giants would reward him with a prominent role in their offense out of the gates. However, their wide receiver room is crowded, and their other featured wideout, Darius Slayton, has expectations that could conflict with Nabers’ anticipated role.

Nabers certainly has the dynamism and big-play ability to warrant 100-plus targets next season. The Giants, who lost superstar running back Saquon Barkley once free agency opened up, are not expected to be a playoff team. That could likely lead to them leaning on the passing game more in 2024. How much they do that will be up to Giants head coach Brian Daboll and the success or lack thereof that Jones has under center. Both of those variables could lead to Nabers having an explosive rookie year.