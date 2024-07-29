Giants’ blockbuster acquisition injures foot at practice

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants got an injury scare during the fifth day of training camp, as star pass-rusher and offseason acquisition Brian Burns injured his foot during practice on Monday.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that his injury didn’t appear to be too serious as the trainers were examining him. However, it was enough for the Giants to pull him from the remainder of practice, though this was likely a precaution.

Trainers were checking Brian Burns’ right ankle/foot on the sideline. Didn’t appear serious but he took his cleats off, so obviously done for the day. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 29, 2024

Brian Burns appears to have avoided a serious injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants can not afford to lose the two-time Pro Bowler for a significant chunk of time, as he is one of the game’s most prolific pass rushers and brings their defensive unit to a whole new level. Thankfully for them, it would appear that he will be okay.

Official word on Burns’ status still hasn’t been made public, but initial speculation following Monday’s practice would suggest that he avoided a serious injury to his foot, which is a massive sigh of relief for the Giants.



Burns’ scare comes just days after another key offseason addition suffered a close call as well, as new offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor bruised his ribs following a hard hit from Dexter Lawrence, though head coach Brian Daboll deemed that to be “nothing serious.”

The Giants pushed hard to get Brian Burns in 2024 and beyond

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

As shown on the HBO series “Hard Knocks,” the Giants pushed to acquire Burns after the Carolina Panthers made it clear that he was available. New York sent the no. 39 pick from this year’s draft, a fifth-rounder for next year, and a pick-swap in the fifth round in exchange for the star linebacker. The Giants immediately made him a part of their long-term future, signing him to a five-year, $141 million contract following the trade.

By adding him, the Giants have one of the most imposing pass-rushing groups in the NFL with Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence. Burns has been one of the more durable edge rushers since coming into the league, playing in 80 of a possible 83 career games since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2019. In 2022, he recorded 12.5 sacks and 63 combined tackles, both career-highs.

It is unclear how this minor foot injury will affect Burns’ workload for the rest of training camp, but the Giants can exhale knowing that their star acquisition appears to be just fine.