Giants’ rookie running back already making waves at camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The departure of Saquon Barkley in free agency left many New York Giants fans disheartened. Losing such a dynamic offensive playmaker was a blow to the team’s production. However, the drafting of Malik Nabers with the 6th overall pick is anticipated to mitigate some of that lost output.

Indeed, Nabers has the potential to not only match but possibly exceed the impact Barkley had over his tenure with the Giants, becoming a pivotal figure in the upcoming season and beyond.

Giants’ Emerging Rookie: Tyrone Tracy

While the spotlight is firmly on Nabers and his dazzling performances at training camp, rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy is quietly making his mark. A recent convert from wide receiver to running back at Purdue, Tracy was primarily a rusher last season, amassing 714 yards and eight touchdowns on 114 carries. He barely has any tread on his tires, which is perfect for a team looking for a high-upside player in the offensive backfield.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

His average of 4.44 yards after contact was the highest in college football last year, demonstrating his ability to be highly effective in space and consistently evade the first defender. The NFL’s new rules banning hip-drop tackles will likely play to his strengths, allowing him to gain additional yards with ease.

Tracy’s Philosophy and Potential Role

Tracy’s approach to the game is straightforward and ambitious: he aims to score with every possession. “Every time I touch the ball, I’m trying to go score,” Tracy explained to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “I want to be super explosive when I touch the ball. I’m going to try to do just that each and every time.” His mindset fosters a competitive environment that enhances his and his teammates’ performances.

Beyond his rushing capabilities, Tracy’s potential as a third-down back and receiver could significantly benefit the Giants. His proficiency in pass-blocking—a skill Saquon Barkley often struggled with—was evident during training camp, enhancing his value to the team.

The Road Ahead for Tracy

While Devin Singletary remains the primary running back for the Giants, Tracy’s explosive runs, physicality upon first contact, and pass-catching abilities position him as a strong candidate to develop a substantial role in the offense as the season unfolds. His multifaceted skills suggest he could become an essential element of the Giants’ strategy, adding a fresh dynamic to their playbook.