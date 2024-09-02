Giants rookie wideout will be baptized by fire in Week 1

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are incredibly confident in rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. He’s looked like a superstar all summer and seems primed for a massive first season in the NFL.

But first things first, Nabers needs to get off to a hot start in Week 1. However, the rookie won’t have the easiest matchup and could be baptized by fire against a Vikings secondary that just added one of the NFL’s best man-coverage cornerbacks.

Showdown: Malik Nabers vs Stephon Gilmore

The Vikings signed veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore this summer to fill a major need in their defensive lineup. Gilmore might not be what he used to be, but he is still an effective cover man.

In 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilmore made 17 starts, totaling 68 combined tackles, 13 pass defenses, and two interceptions. He surrendered just a 55.8% competition rate in coverage against, 659 yards, and four touchdowns on 53 completions.

Gilmore is the Vikings’ top cornerback and will be an excellent first test for Nabers. Gilmore is plenty experienced as he enters his 13th season in the NFL. The two-time All-Pro will be a tough first assignment for Nabers to beat. But the Giants’ rookie no doubt has the talent to win the matchup.

The Giants have a star in the making

Nabers has been spectacular all summer. He dominated during training camp, having what some beat writers covering the team described as the best summer of practices they’ve ever witnessed from a Giants player — with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley included in that conversation.

The LSU product played in the preseason and lived up to the hype. He was on the field for 30 of a possible 33 snaps with the starters in the Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup and was targeted in excess. Nabers was targeted six times, hauling in four receptions for 54 yards against the Texans, including two spectacular highlight grabs.

Nabers is LSU’s all-time career receiving yards record holder. He wrapped up a special 2023 season, totaling 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 89 receptions, solidifying himself as one of the top talents in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

The Giants know they have a star in the making. Nabers has Rookie of the Year potential. But he’ll need to prove he can beat the league’s best and turn in a solid performance against Gilmore and the Vikings in Week 1 to get his rookie campaign off to a strong start.