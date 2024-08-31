Giants signed the perfect player to help win their Week 1 matchup

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ secondary received a significant boost this week with the signing of veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson. Before this addition, the Giants’ CB2 position was a major question mark, but Jackson’s arrival brings stability and experience to their defensive backfield.

Giants Bolster Secondary with Adoree Jackson Signing

The decision to sign Jackson goes beyond adding veteran experience to the cornerback room; it also enhances the Giants’ chances of containing All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson in their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson’s Success Against Justin Jefferson

Adoree Jackson has had success against Justin Jefferson in previous matchups, which could be crucial for the Giants. During the Giants’ unexpected 2022 playoff run, they faced Jefferson and the Vikings twice—once in the regular season and again in the Wild Card round. In both matchups, Jefferson posed a significant threat to an inconsistent Giants secondary. However, they managed to contain the Vikings’ star wideout, thanks largely to Jackson’s performance.

In the regular season game, Jefferson was targeted 16 times, resulting in 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. Jackson was absent from this game due to injury, which significantly impacted the Giants’ ability to contain Jefferson.

The narrative changed in the Wild Card round when Jackson played a pivotal role in the Giants’ victory, helping them advance to the next stage of the playoffs. In that game, Jackson limited Jefferson to just 48 receiving yards on seven receptions. This defensive effort, combined with a strong offensive performance from Daniel Jones, secured the win for the Giants.

Preparing for the Vikings in Week 1

The Giants will kick off their regular season next week with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Deonte Banks is expected to be the primary cover man on Jefferson, but Jefferson isn’t the only threat in the Vikings’ receiving corps. Jordan Addison, who lines up opposite Jefferson, could pose a significant challenge for whoever is the Giants’ CB2, whether it’s Jackson or Nick McCloud, who has been competing for the spot this summer.

Challenges Ahead for Jackson and the Giants

While Jackson’s past performance against Jefferson was impressive, it’s been two years since those matchups. The Giants are aware that stopping Jefferson entirely is unlikely; the goal will be to limit his contributions as much as possible—a task that will undoubtedly be challenging.