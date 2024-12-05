Giants’ rookie wide receiver embracing ‘next play mentality’ amidst struggle with drops

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers is a star in the making. The New York Giants rookie wide receiver has been setting new records all season long. But he’s not without his flaws. Nabers has had a problem with drops this season, letting the ball go through his hands in crucial situations a few too many times.

Giants WR Malik Nabers is embracing a next play mentality

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Nabers recently commented on his drops, downplaying the issue and calling for even more targets and opportunities. The comments caught criticism, to which Nabers recently responded, clarifying that he is embracing a “next play mentality” on the field (via SNY):

“But like I said, I just can’t think about going into the game dropping the ball, after I drop the ball, keep it in my head like, ‘I just dropped the ball.’ I’ve just got to move forward. So that’s what I was saying. It’s not like I’m saying, ‘Even though I’m dropping the ball, keep throwing me the ball.’ Not selfish, what I’m saying is it’s not something that I’m thinking about in my head after I drop the ball. It’s next play mentality.”

So far this season, Nabers has dropped seven passes, the third-most in the NFL. However, he also has 116 targets this season, also the third-most in the NFL. With such a high volume of passes coming his way, a few drops are inevitable. And the stats indicate that the “drops issue” might be overblown. Nabers’ 8.5% drop rate ranks 42nd in the NFL. Comparing that number to his teammate Darius Slayton’s 17.1% drop rate highlights the true dependability of Nabers as a receiving option.

Despite his seven drops, Nabers has still racked up 75 receptions this season on 116 targets for 740 yards and three touchdowns. His 75 receptions are the most by an NFL player in his first 10 career games, putting him on pace to break the rookie receptions record of 105, which was set by Puka Nacua in 2023 (h/t Madelyn Burke on X).

The Giants drafted Nabers with the understanding that they were adding a “D.A.W.G.” to their locker room. The rookie has been that alpha dog and more, leading to his success on the field this season. Part of that alpha dog persona is having a next play mentality and a belief in oneself to make every play possible. The Giants should be excited, not discouraged by Nabers’ call for targets and ability to deliver on his promises.