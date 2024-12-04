Giants could fix key weakness with one free agency signing in 2025

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The offensive line has been the New York Giants’ kryptonite for the better part of the last decade. Year after year, for one reason or another, they just can’t seem to get a quality starting five in front of the quarterback. Last offseason, they spent big at guard, signing Jon Runyan to a $40 million deal. They could double down at the position in 2025, signing another guard at the top of the free agency market in an effort to fix their key weakness.

The Giants could pursue Chiefs RG Trey Smith in 2025

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith is an impending free agent and will be among the top players available on the market in 2025. The Giants, who still have a clear weakness on the interior, are projected to have at least $60 million in salary cap space this offseason, making them a likely landing spot for Smith if he departs from Kansas City.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Smith is an elite interior offensive lineman

Smith has been a consistent starter for Kansas City over the last four seasons, making 62 starts and winning two Super Bowls in that span. Through the start of his career, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best interior protectors in the league.

In each of the last four seasons, Smith has recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of at least 71.5 overall. He has never surrendered more than four sacks in a single season, which he did back in his rookie 2021 campaign. He allowed only two sacks in both 2022 and 2023 and, through 13 weeks this season, has yet to surrender a sack.

The Chiefs have already invested a significant amount of money into their offensive line, signing center Creed Humphrey, guard Joe Thuney, and tackle Jawaan Taylor to long-term, lucrative contracts. Subsequently, they may not be able to afford Smith and may have to let him walk in free agency. New York seems like a logical landing spot as a team with a desperate need for offensive line stability paired with a surplus of money to spend.