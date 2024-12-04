Giants could luck into a high-upside offensive tackle in 2nd round of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s never a bad idea to roll the dice on a high-upside offensive lineman in the NFL Draft, and the Giants might find themselves tempted to take that chance with Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

A massive prospect at 6’5″ and 310 pounds, Simmons declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Wednesday. Once projected as a potential top-15 pick, a season-ending knee injury could cause him to slip into the second round, making him an intriguing option for a team like the Giants.

Simmons’ Size and Skill Set Stand Out

Simmons doesn’t just have the size of a prototypical NFL tackle—he has the athleticism to back it up. Despite his towering frame, Simmons boasts elite footwork and a nimble first step that separates him from other linemen of similar size. While comparisons to Evan Neal might arise because of their similar builds, Simmons’ refined technique and agility place him in a different category. Before his injury, Simmons was showcasing dominant form at Ohio State, allowing just two pressures over 306 snaps at left tackle.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His ability to neutralize pass rushers and maintain poise in the pocket makes him a potential starter from day one. Teams, of course, are always cautious when it comes to knee injuries, but Simmons’ agent insists he’ll be fully cleared by the start of training camp next summer. If that timeline holds, his upside could prove irresistible for teams in need of offensive line help.

The Giants’ Need for Depth at Tackle

For the Giants, Simmons could be a perfect fit. Andrew Thomas is one of the league’s best left tackles when healthy, but injuries have forced him to miss significant time throughout his career. With Thomas earning a reputation for being “injury-prone,” the Giants could benefit from having a player like Simmons waiting in the wings. Simmons could be groomed as a swing tackle early in his career, providing depth on both sides of the line. His collegiate experience at right tackle—where he played 799 snaps during his first year at San Diego State—adds to his versatility and value.

The Giants could emulate the New York Jets’ approach from last year when they drafted Olu Fashanu. Despite keeping him on the bench, the Jets ensured they had a capable backup ready for any scenario. The Giants should anticipate similar challenges with Thomas in the future, and Simmons would give them a safety net while developing into a potential long-term starter.

Simmons’ Long-Term Potential

Beyond just providing insurance for Thomas, Simmons could also become a cornerstone of the Giants’ offensive line. His time at Ohio State cemented his profile as a future star at left tackle. While his injury might cause him to slip in the draft, it doesn’t diminish his ceiling. If Simmons falls to the early second round, the Giants would be wise to pounce. His combination of size, technique, and upside could make him one of the best value picks in the 2025 draft.