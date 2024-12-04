Giants projected to have $60 million to spend in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have opened a new chapter after cutting ties with former quarterback Daniel Jones, freeing up $19 million in salary space for 2025. Jones, now with the Minnesota Vikings, will try to revive his career elsewhere, while the Giants look ahead with a significantly more flexible financial outlook. That newfound flexibility puts them in a prime position to address key weaknesses across the roster.

With $60.28 million in available cap space for 2025, before factoring in contract adjustments or the draft, the Giants are sitting in a strong position. Accounting for an estimated $10 million allocated to their rookie class, that leaves $50.28 million to play with.

More Savings Could Be on the Horizon

If the Giants choose to create even more breathing room, they could restructure existing deals, such as Brian Burns’s or Dexter Lawrence’s contracts, by converting base salary into guaranteed money. However, with a rookie quarterback likely leading the charge and Daniel Jones’s $22 million in dead cap already baked into next year’s numbers, they may not need to rely on such moves.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerbacks: A Must-Fix Position

One of the Giants’ top priorities will be upgrading the cornerback position. While young players like Deonte Banks, Tyler Nubin, and Andru Phillips provide promise, the unit needs a proven veteran leader to anchor the secondary and guide its development.

Several top-tier options will be available in free agency, including Carlton Davis, Charvarius Ward, DJ Reed, and Byron Murphy. Landing one of these names could cost upwards of $15 million per season, but it’s a necessary investment. Pairing a seasoned corner with Banks, who has the tools to rebound from a challenging sophomore campaign, would elevate the entire secondary and bring much-needed stability to a young, volatile unit.

Reinforcing the Trenches

The Giants also need to shore up their offensive line, particularly in terms of depth. While Greg Van Roten could return on a team-friendly deal as a versatile guard, the team may need to add a veteran swing tackle who can step in at a moment’s notice.

Matt Peart, for instance, has allowed just seven pressures over 167 snaps this season and has experience at both right and left tackle. Bringing him back as a cost-effective option wouldn’t be the worst move. However, the Giants may also have to acknowledge that Evan Neal’s development as a tackle isn’t progressing as hoped. Sliding Neal inside to guard could be the best way to salvage his value and help him thrive in a role that suits his skill set better.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Adding Firepower to the Receiving Corps

Wide receiver remains another area of concern. With Darius Slayton set to hit free agency, the Giants need a reliable WR2 to pair with their current receiving core. Names like Van Jefferson, Josh Palmer, or Diontae Johnson could offer a solid solution.

For a higher-impact move, they could look at Mike Williams, who will be a year removed from his ACL tear. Williams would bring size, physicality, and the ability to win contested catches, complementing the speed and agility of younger receivers like Wan’Dale Robinson.

If free agency doesn’t pan out, the Giants could once again turn to the draft, targeting a high-upside receiver in the second round.

Financial Freedom to Build a Contender

Thanks to their cap savings and a rookie quarterback expected to be under contract, the Giants are in a prime position to upgrade the roster significantly in 2025. With most of their cornerstone players already locked into long-term deals, the team will have even more financial flexibility heading into 2026.

The Giants have the pieces to build a competitive roster, but smart spending this off-season will be the key to turning their promising cap space into meaningful improvements. By addressing critical needs at cornerback, the offensive line, and wide receiver, the Giants could set the stage for a significant turnaround in the coming seasons. Of course, drafting the right quarterback will be the ultimate factor.